Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community.

Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway.

The sheriff’s office did not identify whether the body belonged to a man or woman. They are working to contact next of kin at this time.

