Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community.

Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway.

The sheriff’s office did not identify whether the body belonged to a man or woman. They are working to contact next of kin at this time.

WSFA 12 News is headed to the scene and will have the latest information on air and on our mobile app.

