Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney faces DUI charges for the second time in recent years.

57-year-old Valerie Dawson Judah was booked into the Dothan city jail Tuesday night.

An officer stopped Judah in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she drove erratically, police said.

As she was led into to the jail booking area from a patrol car Judah, who wore high heel shoes, fell and suffered facial injuries, per Dothan Police Captain Lynn Watkins.

She was treated then released from a hospital.

In 2015 Judah faced another DUI charge after her involvement in a traffic accident in Dothan.

For that offense she received pretrial diversion that kept the conviction off her record.

Judah is a former president of the Houston County Bar Association and adjunct professor at Faulkner University.

She also ran for 20th Circuit judge.

A call to her cell phone was not answered.

