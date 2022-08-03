Advertise
Enterprise police charge teen girl in homicide case

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department has charged a teen girl following the shooting death of another teen.

According to Enterprise police, the 14-year-old girl, who has not been publically identified, has been charged with manslaughter.

Capt. Billy Haglund said the fatal shooting happened Tuesday in the 600 block of Tartan Pines around 10:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

The teen girl was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged, Haglund added.

No additional information was made available for public release.

