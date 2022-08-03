First responders engage with community during National Night Out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite rain in the forecast and gray skies, Montgomery police and emergency officials still showed out for a National Night Out event at Carver High School.

Police Chief Darryl Albert said it is an important part of uniting officers with residents in the fight against violent crime.

“The police department doesn’t do this alone,” Albert said. “It’s the community that really makes the difference.”

He explained it is all about partnerships between the city and its people. National Night Out is an opportunity to do just that.

The police chief is still in his first year leading MPD, and he said events like these play a crucial role in meeting the community. He added it’s critical he and his officers are a familiar face in Montgomery neighborhoods.

“It’s a great community effort that we can get in with the community, talk, partner and have some good, needed conversation on what we can do to keep Montgomery safe,” Albert said.

It was the same mission over at the Home Depot on Chantilly Parkway, where Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham hosted a similar event.

“Tonight is the night that we come out, we talk about crime prevention, we talk about the safety measures,” Cunningham said.

A crime scene unit was on the scene and so was a K-9 officer.

While the weather did not exactly cooperate, the sheriff said he is planning another community event real soon.

“Just to let our community know that, ‘Hey, we’re here. We want to answer those questions,’” he said.

Across the county, millions of neighbors and law enforcement officers came together at block parties, cookouts and other community events to find some common ground.

In Alabama, 19 cities participated.

