James Hardie expanding Prattville facility

The expansion makes this location the biggest in the world for the company and will create more than 300 jobs.
Gov. Kay Ivey attended a groundbreaking for James Hardie's expansion of its Prattville facility...
Gov. Kay Ivey attended a groundbreaking for James Hardie's expansion of its Prattville facility on Aug. 2, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement, is expanding its 1 million-square-foot facility in Prattville.

The expansion makes this location the biggest in the world for the company and will create more than 300 jobs.

A James Hardie representative says the Prattville location has produced enough Hardie products for installation on 14,000 homes every month.

Autauga County also contributes to the success by providing the company with the natural resources to make its product.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. said when you mix Autauga County clay and Prattville water, “you actually have a great product that’s going to be gaping worldwide.”

Gov. Kay Ivey says this was a memorable achievement, with James Hardie coming to Alabama in 2017 being her first announcement as governor.

And the company has lent a happy hand in return.

“James Hardie actively makes donations to our law enforcement, contributions to our schools programs, and serves local foundations that benefit our families in need,” said Ivey.

