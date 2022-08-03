Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The voice of Alabama Football will sound different at the start of the season.

Eli Gold will be out with health issues to begin the 2022 Crimson Tide football season, Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced Wednesday.

Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.

Chris Stewart, who anchors the Tide’s football broadcast and handles play-by-play duties for the Alabama basketball and baseball teams, will fill in for Gold in his absence.

Stewart will also take over the hosting duties for “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts when it returns on Thursday, August 18.

