Macon County Schools hosting Back-2-School Bash Saturday

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A back-to-school bash this Saturday will offer Macon County students free supplies in preparation for the new school year.

The drive-thru-only event will be held through a partnership with Rep. Pebblin Warren plus community and social groups.

Supplies will be distributed from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following sites:

D.C. Wolfe Elementary (DCW students only)

Notasulga High School (Notasulga students only)

Booker T. Washington High School

Students of George Washington Carver Elementary, Tuskegee Public and Tuskegee Institute Middle School will be able to pick up their supplies at BTW’s campus.

Macon County students will return to class on August 8.

