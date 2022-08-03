Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Macon County Schools hosting Back-2-School Bash Saturday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A back-to-school bash this Saturday will offer Macon County students free supplies in preparation for the new school year.

The drive-thru-only event will be held through a partnership with Rep. Pebblin Warren plus community and social groups.

Supplies will be distributed from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following sites:

  • D.C. Wolfe Elementary (DCW students only)
  • Notasulga High School (Notasulga students only)
  • Booker T. Washington High School

Students of George Washington Carver Elementary, Tuskegee Public and Tuskegee Institute Middle School will be able to pick up their supplies at BTW’s campus.

Macon County students will return to class on August 8.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Caleb Anderson
Wisconsin murder suspect possibly in Alabama, investigators say
A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
Another man has been charged in a Montgomery kidnapping and burglary case.
Second man charged in Montgomery kidnapping, burglary case
Outlook for Ragweed Season in Alabama
Outlook for Ragweed Season in Alabama