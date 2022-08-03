Advertise
Montgomery to receive $300,000 for air service improvements

(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is one of 25 cities across the country that will receive grant money to improve air service, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The capital city will receive funds totaling $300,000, according to the news release.

“In so many of our nation’s smaller communities, local air service is crucial to residents’ lives and livelihoods,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably.”

Officials said the federal grants will assist with maintaining and building air service options as well provide incentives to carriers, address current challenges and study the possibility of expansion.

The funds will be awarded from the Small Community Air Service Development Program.

