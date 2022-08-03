Pike County Sheriff’s Office: Who killed Mike Mills?

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - November 23, 2013 is a day Donna Mills will remember for the rest of her life.

That night, Donna’s husband, Mike Mills, went to work at the Hillmart Convenience Store in the Spring Hill Community in Pike County. The 51-year-old, described as a friendly family man, worked at the store part-time and with Pike County Transit.

“He was a hard worker. He would do anything for anyone,” Donna Mills said.

Mike Mills was working those two jobs to provide for his family when authorities said someone came inside the store. Donna said someone was attempting to rob the store. Mike was shot and killed.

“It weights heavy on my heart knowing that the people that did this are out there living their lives like they did nothing wrong,” Donna said.

Kevin Childs, the lieutenant of investigations with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, remembers that night in 2013 vividly.

“Cash register was taken. There were items in there was items inside the store that was in disarray. Looks like maybe a struggle, and the cash register was pulled over the counter,” said Childs.

For Childs, Mike was a friend. What he didn’t know is that call would lead to a long grueling investigation searching for the gunman.

“I was actually on patrol at the time of the incident and was called out to assist in the investigation,” Childs’ said, “I remember getting the call. I knew Mike from the store…I worked the night shift at that time and would be in and out of the store and would speak to Mike.”

For years now, investigators have pleaded for clues from anyone who may have passed through the area or seen anything suspicious at Hillmart that night. That store is still there in the Spring Hill community and still open to this day.

While not much has changed in that area, for Mike Mill’s wife, everything changed that night in 2013.

“We had already lost our son….so when they took Mike, they took everything I had left,” Donna said. “We just need some closure.”

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said this case is a high priority.

“Mike was in the community for that area. Everybody in the community in the Spring Hill area knew that they could go to that store. We’ve had multiple people come in and say, ‘hey, I didn’t have the money I needed, and he would put it on the charge account and even pay for stuff himself sometimes.’” So, the people in the community want to see this solved, as well,” Childs said.

There is a $10,000 reward for information in this case. Anyone with information can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 566-4347.

