Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody.

Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along.

Ragweed and mold counts will be high later this week and likely remain that way through October. (WSFA 12 News)

Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed -- rise across the Southeast. That of course includes Alabama. So it shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise that ragweed levels are on their way up. As this happens, grass pollen becomes non-existent. So if you’re a sufferer of that, you will notice relief.

If you suffer from ragweed allergies, however, it’ll be important to take precautions. Even if you aren’t sure whether or not you struggle with ragweed, it wouldn’t hurt to be cautious in case you are around someone who does.

This includes things like...

Avoiding the outdoors as much as possible between roughly 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Spending time in the air conditioning

Washing clothes as soon as you are done wearing them outdoors

Leaving shoes outside

Having medications ready to use

Vacuuming the house every week with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter

Avoiding certain foods and herbs with proteins similar to those found in ragweed

With upwards of 23 million people suffering from allergies caused by the different types of ragweed -- referred to as hay fever -- it’s a very important aspect of the daily weather forecast during the late summer and early fall days.

Ragweed (and mold) season is going to become more problematic over the next 2 months. (WSFA 12 News)

If you’re hoping for low ragweed levels, look for days with rain in the forecast. Also consider venturing outdoors later in the day, if possible.

With the temperatures we see in Central Alabama, it’s unlikely the ragweed season will end before mid-October. That may be optimistic as it can last into November if we stay warmer and avoid chilly temperatures in October.

Something else to consider this time of year are the noticeable mold counts. Mold is another substance that many in Alabama are allergic to, and it also happens to become most problematic this time of year. It will relax as October progresses, just like ragweed.

Until then it will be important to check daily mold counts as well if it’s something you’re known to struggle with this time of year!

