River Region United Way kicks off campaign to raise $4M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region United Way is moving the goal posts further down for 2022 as they kick off their annual campaign.

United Way wants to raise $4 million by the end of the year, and River Region United Way president and CEO Jannah Bailey said it’s time more people stepped up to either give or volunteer.

“We have kids that need mentors,” Bailey said, “We know that there is a housing shortage. We know homelessness has gone up.”

As needs have gotten higher, the resources have gotten lower.

“It’s no secret that the pandemic has impacted all of us,” United Way Campaign co-Chair Rhonda Cherry-Smoke said.

Smoke added that $4 million is “an ambitious goal” but the organization can reach it the more people can donate.

She mentioned if every person in Montgomery were to donate $12, River Region United Way could exceed its goal.

However, if you cannot afford to donate, Bailey mentioned people can still give their time by volunteering in different forms, like Meals on Wheels or simply offering community meals weekly.

People and organizations will have until Dec. 31 to donate or volunteer.

