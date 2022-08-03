Advertise
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good

Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.
Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taco Bell fans, mark your calendars!

Mexican Pizza is permanently returning to the menu Sept. 15.

After a three-month absence, the chain said the fan-favorite item is coming back permanently.

Mexican Pizza made an appearance earlier this year in May, but the demand was so high that Taco Bell ran out of its necessary ingredients just a couple weeks after its launch.

The company said it has worked out the supply chain issues, and Mexican Pizza is here to stay.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

