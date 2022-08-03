Tailgating candy: Brach’s debuting hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

Advertise
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Football season is around the corner, and a candy company wants to help get everyone into the tailgating spirit.

Brach’s says it is embracing the flavors of tailgating at sporting events with its new Tailgate Candy Corn, which is available in five flavors: Hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream and fruit punch.

A spokesperson with the Illinois candy and sweets company says the new flavored candy corn will be sold at participating Walgreens until the end of October.

According to Brach’s, the flavors are available in 11-ounce bags at retail prices between $3.49 to $3.69.

Brach’s is known to offer seasonal flavors of its candy corn, including Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, Harvest Corn and others.

The candy company also plans to release more candy corn surprises in the coming weeks leading up to Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

