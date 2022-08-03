Advertise
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama

Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of Birmingham, Alabama.(Green Bay Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement.

U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.

Green Bay Police reported that Anderson had last been seen in the Greenville area, located in south Alabama, and that officers were working with Alabama officials to track him down.

WBAY in Green Bay reported that Anderson, a resident of Iron County, Michigan, was considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone who saw him should call 911.

It’s unclear how law enforcement found Anderson. No other details about the arrest were immediately available.

Wisconsin law enforcement had been searching for Anderson for more than a day, alerting media nationwide that he could be driving the unnamed victim’s stolen 2013 Ford Fiesta.

Keely could confirm that stolen vehicle was also recovered.

Vehicle stolen from Green Bay homicide victim on Aug. 2, 2022.
Vehicle stolen from Green Bay homicide victim on Aug. 2, 2022.(Green Bay Police Department)

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
It's time for students to head back to school!
Tri-County Children's Advocacy Center helping 12-year-old-girl in kidnapping case
Prattville Christian Academy, first responders rake part in active shooter training
Groundbreaking held for new west Montgomery fire station
City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness
