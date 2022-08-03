Advertise
Wisconsin murder suspect possibly in Alabama, investigators say

Caleb Anderson
Caleb Anderson(Green Bay Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin are searching for a murder suspect who they believe may now be in Alabama.

The Green Bay Police Department has identified the suspect in a Tuesday morning homicide investigation as Caleb Anderson and say he was last known to be in the Butler County area around Greenville.

Green Bay police said they are actively working with local law enforcement to find Anderson and the victim’s stolen vehicle, a blue, 2013 Ford Fiesta with Wisconsin registration 207HUH.

Vehicle stolen from Green Bay homicide victim on Aug. 2, 2022.
Vehicle stolen from Green Bay homicide victim on Aug. 2, 2022.(Green Bay Police Department)

Anderson, a resident of Iron County, Michigan, is said to be approximately 5′11″ and 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Green Bay investigators.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Anderson is asked to call 911 immediately.

Those who have information on the Green Bay homicide are asked to call 920-448-3200 ref report 22-241402. Tips can be given anonymously and may be eligible for a reward by contacting the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867 or through its website at www.432stop.com.

