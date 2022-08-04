Advertise
Alabama to take parolee electronic monitoring program statewide

A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people...
A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people annually is set to begin in January.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people annually is set to begin in January, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

State law requires a specific population of parolees to be electronically monitored for an amount of time determined by the bureau. Now, the board can add non-mandatory supervision recipients to its list of those being electronic monitored.

High-risk parolees will likely receive more prolonged, more intense monitoring, with intensity decreasing by risk level, the bureau said.

The population of those who will need to be monitored in 2022 and 2023 is close to 400, the bureau noted. Based on risk assessment, there are plans to expand that number 10-fold.

The bureau believes the program can be another effective tool in its efforts to reduce recidivism.

“Public safety is the number one priority of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles,” said Director Cam Ward. “This tool will greatly assist us in monitoring those on probation and parole on a 24-hour basis.”

Ward said this service would entirely be paid for by the agency and not the individual being monitored. The bureau currently supervises more than 150 people in its electronic monitoring program.

When the new program goes into effect, 183 field parole officers will handle the electronic monitoring. The bureau plans to develop a dedicated team of officers and employees to run the program.

