Commercial vehicle fire shuts down I-65 SB in Conecuh County

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fiery crash involving a commercial vehicle has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Conecuh County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the vehicle caught on fire and became completely engulfed in flames shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, near mile marker 96.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has set up a detour for southbound traffic between exits 93 and 96, according to ALEA.

We’ll provide an update when crews have reopened the roadway.

