Creek runs red after food dye mishap

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.
Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) - It was a bizarre sight in New Jersey where a creek ran red due to a food dye mishap.

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.

It turns out that a beverage facility was to blame.

Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.
Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)

Officials said it happened after the TopPop Packaging Company improperly discharged red dye into the wastewater treatment system.

While the substance was not hazardous, the beverage manufacturer did receive a violation.

Officials said the red dye should clear in 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

