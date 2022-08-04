Elmore County Sheriff’s Office ‘inundated’ with reports of scams

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says the agency has become “inundated” with an increase in the number of identity thefts and scams.

Authorities said while victims of scam generally age 55 and up, the department has recently seen an uptick in ages ranging from 20 to 55.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents against providing personal information over the phone or via text.

“The cases we work are becoming more and more elaborate and creative to say the least. Do not give your personal information to anyone. It is hard to believe that some victims are so naïve to believe that they must send some form of cash or a Green Dot card, Gift card, etc. to a literal unknown person. Do not send these to people you do not know personally.”

The agency is also offering the public to call them at 334-567-5546 if there are questions about a transaction you’re considering making.

