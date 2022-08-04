Groundbreaking held for new $8M fire station in west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials on Wednesday held a groundbreaking for a new westside fire station.

Fire Station No. 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The current stations on Rose L Park and East Fairview will now be under one roof thanks to bond reallocation money.

Miford Jordan has been Montgomery’s fire chief for 16 years. He said he has wanted this renovation for a decade. Jordan also says that as soon as Mayor Steven Reed was elected, he has been on board with his plan.

“Since being elected, Mayor Reed has demonstrated a total commitment to public safety,” said Jordan.

Station 10 will receive a new building with a meeting room and four new vehicles.

Jordan says the meeting room will “educate and certify our new firefighters and paramedics in our city including in this facility.” Neighborhood meetings will also take place in the station’s meeting room.

Mayor Reed says the $8 million dollars is apart if the $50 million dollars from the bond allocation.

”This will be one of the most significant projects as it relates to public safety,” Reed said. “We believe it’s a lifeline for members of this community and will be one that is technologically advance beyond any other.”

“I cant begin to communicate how much the men and women of Montgomery Fire & Rescue appreciate Mayor Reed’s commitment and to making this special day become a reality,” Jordan added.

The project is said to be complete by fall of next year.

