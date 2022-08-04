Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest

Carlson was arrested in Elba on Wednesday for charges of driving while intoxicated.
Carlson was arrested in Elba on Wednesday for charges of driving while intoxicated.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza terminated a deputy after learning of his DUI arrest.

Alvah Carlson, 38, was charged Wednesday night in Elba.

“I’m not going to tolerate (this behavior),” Valenza said of the matter. “You can’t fix stupid.”

The sheriff said he fired Carlson, a recent hire, after verifying the circumstances of his arrest.

Carlson posted a $1,000 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

Latest News

Unless it's a divided highway you must stop for a school bus.
A reminder of bus stop passing rules as schools return
The Rundown
Swing into the weekend with baseball, a musical and more
Rotary, Tuskegee University unveils new monument honoring fight against polio
Rotary, Tuskegee University unveil new monument honoring fight against polio
New polio monument set to be unveiled
New polio monument set to be unveiled