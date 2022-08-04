Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Many staying dry for next 2-3 days

Chances for rain & storms are much lower through Saturday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some isolated showers and storms are expected today, but coverage will be relatively low around 30%. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

Isolated storms today, mostly dry tomorrow and scattered storms this weekend.
Isolated storms today, mostly dry tomorrow and scattered storms this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Even lower rain chances around 20% are expected as the workweek comes to a close tomorrow. Skies will again be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

The first weekend of August will bring scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. While not everyone will see rain, the chance is a little elevated. Chances are running around 40-50% Saturday and 50-60% Sunday.

Scattered late day showers and storms are likely this weekend.
Scattered late day showers and storms are likely this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will likely still get into the mid-90s this weekend unless early day rain hinders your location’s ability to heat up. Lows will continue to be in the lower to perhaps middle 70s.

Daily afternoon and early evening showers and storms continue in the forecast as next week moves along. There are no indications of widespread rain on any particular day, but solid coverage near 40% to 50% is probable. These exact percentages will be adjusted as we get closer, but mid-range rain chances are looking likely.

Low to middle 90s each afternoon.
Low to middle 90s each afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures should max out in the lower 90s thanks to the summertime rain chances. There are really no indications that temps will swing much -- neither up nor down.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

Latest News

First Alert 12
Rain and storm coverage on a downward trend
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday evening forecast
Josh's Wednesday evening forecast
More wet weather today? We're walking you through your Wednesday forecast...
More wet weather today? We're walking you through your Wednesday forecast...