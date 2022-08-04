Many staying dry for next 2-3 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some isolated showers and storms are expected today, but coverage will be relatively low around 30%. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

Isolated storms today, mostly dry tomorrow and scattered storms this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Even lower rain chances around 20% are expected as the workweek comes to a close tomorrow. Skies will again be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

The first weekend of August will bring scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. While not everyone will see rain, the chance is a little elevated. Chances are running around 40-50% Saturday and 50-60% Sunday.

Scattered late day showers and storms are likely this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will likely still get into the mid-90s this weekend unless early day rain hinders your location’s ability to heat up. Lows will continue to be in the lower to perhaps middle 70s.

Daily afternoon and early evening showers and storms continue in the forecast as next week moves along. There are no indications of widespread rain on any particular day, but solid coverage near 40% to 50% is probable. These exact percentages will be adjusted as we get closer, but mid-range rain chances are looking likely.

Low to middle 90s each afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures should max out in the lower 90s thanks to the summertime rain chances. There are really no indications that temps will swing much -- neither up nor down.

