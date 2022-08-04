Rain and storm coverage on a downward trend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the week for many across Central and South Alabama, rain chances are starting to trend down as we move closer to the weekend. While no one day looks completely dry, rain and storm chances are forecasted to be widely scattered to isolated in nature as we move through Thursday and Friday.

A few showers will linger through the early evening hours tonight. Diminishing in coverage as we move towards midnight. Lows tonight will hover in the lower 70s under partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light to calm with some locations contending with patchy dense fog.

Thursday will be another warm and muggy day. Afternoon highs will warm into the 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms are again in the forecast for Thursday, all thanks to the heat and humidity in place. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph during the day and into the night. Lows will hover in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies and a lingering shower.

Friday will again feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will soar into the 90s with the humid factor remaining noticeable. Pop-up to isolated rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast, but will be very hit-or-miss. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph becoming calm overnight. Lows will hover in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking rather typical for this time of the year. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. The humid factor will stay put this weekend, making it feel warmer to be outside. Showers and storms remain in the forecast, but will be widely scattered in nature. While rain chances will increase this weekend, it will not be a washout. Overnight lows this weekend will hover in the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week look very similar weather wise. Afternoon highs will warm into the 90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies in place. The humid factor will stay put next week, making it feel rather sticky to be outside. Showers and storms will remain widely scattered in nature next week. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s through the start of next week.

What may be the best news of all is there remains no tropical threats in the long range for the Gulf of Mexico. That carries us through August 15th. After that there are signals that point toward an uptick in activity, but it’s far too early to speculate any details!

