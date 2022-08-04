Advertise
A reminder of bus stop passing rules as schools return

Most instances require traffic to stop for a school bus that’s picking up or dropping off students
Unless it's a divided highway you must stop for a school bus.
Unless it's a divided highway you must stop for a school bus.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As schools return to the classroom it’s important to remember a few things when getting behind the wheel. Among those are the laws associated with a stopped school bus.

When a school bus is stopped with its flashing stop sign active, all drivers must stop with one exception.

The fines associated with not stopping for a school bus.
The fines associated with not stopping for a school bus.(WSFA 12 News)

That exception is if the roadway is four lanes or more and is divided by grass, a barrier, a guardrail, or some sort of unpaved surface. So if the roadway is divided and has at least two lanes for each direction of traffic you do not need to stop.

All other times require drivers to stop. That includes a two-lane roadway, a four-lane roadway without a median separation, a roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane, and a two-lane roadway with a turning lane.

If you are stopped for breaking this law the penalties can be stiff. The first offense is a fine of $150 to $300. The second offense has a higher fine, community service and a suspension of your license. A third offense brings an even higher fine, more community service and a lengthier suspension of your license. A fourth offense is a Class “C” Felony, punishable by a fine upwards of $3,000 and a one-year suspension of your license.

Other traffic-related things to consider now that schools are returning to the classroom include:

  • School zones with lower speed limits
  • More pedestrians near roadways during the morning and afternoon hours
  • More traffic near schools throughout the day
  • Crosswalks near schools be used more

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

