Reward, new photos released in 2014 Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are hoping a reward and new photos could generate tips that would thaw a 2014 Montgomery homicide cold case.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information or arrests in the case of Charlie “Jay” McCord.

According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police and District Attorney Cold Case investigators have new information related to McCord’s murder.

McCord was killed in his barber shop, “Mr. Barber Man,” in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Oct. 14, 2014.

Investigators are hoping a reward and new photos could generate tips that would thaw a 2014 Montgomery homicide cold case. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

In 2015, investigators released a photo of an unknown man walking toward the shop. The man has never been identified and is still listed as a suspect. Now, they’re releasing photos of a vehicle and say the person driving it approached McCord before his death.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle or suspect is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP or through the P3-tips app.

