Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rotary, Tuskegee University unveil new monument honoring fight against polio

Before the polio vaccine in 1955, outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year.
Before the polio vaccine in 1955, outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year.(WCAX)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new monument will be unveiled on Tuskegee University’s campus to honor, remember, and bring more attention to the fight to end polio.

The Tuskegee Institute played a significant role in developing the polio vaccine. The monument is a life-size bronze statue that depicts Dr. John W. Chenault, nurse Warrena A. Turpin and a young polio patient named Gordon Stewart. It’s meant to represent the spirit of excellence prevalent at the Tuskegee Infantile Paralysis Center, where Black doctors, researchers, and support personnel conducted significant work critical to winning the war against polio.

In 1939, the Tuskegee Infantile Paralysis Center became the first and only facility to treat polio in African American children. The fight against polio has proven successful. Today, only two countries report active polio cases.

With the world so close to eradicating the disease, Rotary District 6880 felt it was important to honor the scientific and medical contributions made here. Spearheaded by Rotary District 6880 with assistance from the Tuskegee University Archives Department staff, the two related events are scheduled for Thursday. At 11:30 am, an invitation-only luncheon will take place at Tompkins Hall. Immediately afterward, the monument will be unveiled at John A. Kenny Hall.

The public is welcome to witness the unveiling.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

Latest News

It's time for students to head back to school!
Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class
Lower rain chances to end the week
Lower rain chances to end the week
In addition to providing resources at the center, Carastar Health professionals work alongside...
Mental health experts help Montgomery police respond to crisis calls
Mike Mills. Picture courtesy of the Mills Family.
Pike County Sheriff’s Office: Who killed Mike Mills?