Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

School districts utilizing emergency teaching certifications to help staffing shortages

Emergency and provisional teaching is where someone with a four-year degree becomes a teacher,...
Emergency and provisional teaching is where someone with a four-year degree becomes a teacher, even if they don’t have an education degree. They just become certified while teaching.(Live 5/File)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts across the state are working to finish filling empty teaching positions before the start of the school year next week.

Emergency and provisional teaching is where someone with a four-year degree becomes a teacher, even if they don’t have an education degree. They just become certified while teaching.

“Really any applicant just has to have a four year degree,” Walker County Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said. “A lot of them have been in a career for several years and they decide they want to try teaching, so they come in with a new excitement. They bring a lot to the table as well. We have teachers in the building now who have degrees in communication, in nursing, and in finance.”

The Walker County School districts has a mentorship program where all new teachers are paired with a senior teacher as a mentor to help them through the process. Not all new teachers are also being certified, but all have a mentor.

“There are certain hours they have to spend with this new teacher a week and throughout the school year,” Willingham said.

Teachers getting certifications get the same size class and pay as already certified first year teachers and have to complete their certifications within a required time frame.

“They may have to take teacher preparation classes or some of them may be required to get a Masters Degree in that field to be certified,” he said. “We have seen a great number of retention these people that we hire.”

Willingham said they are almost completely staffed for the year and have multiple teachers in this program where they are still getting certified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

Latest News

It's time for students to head back to school!
Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class
Macon County Schools hosting Back-2-School Bash Saturday
Chilton County Board of Education approved a free after school program for the second year.
After school program free for Chilton Co. Pre-K-6th students for 2022-2023
ALEA offers ABCs of back to school safety
Getting to know your school resource officer
Experts encourage parents to build relationships with School Resource Officers