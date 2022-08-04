Swing into the weekend with baseball, a musical and more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the first weekend in August. If you are looking for a few things to do before school officially starts, we have got you covered.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents American Mariachi. What is being called a hilarious and big-hearted musical is on the festival stage. The musical is based on family, traditions, progress and freedom. It is recommended for ages 12 and up. American Mariachi runs until August 21st.

The boys are back in town! The Montgomery Biscuits are taking on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Riverwalk Stadium. This is “Alabama Weekend.” Friday will be Outdoors Night presented by Outdoor Alabama. Saturday is College Football Night and do not forget the MAX fireworks show after the game. The series will end on Sunday with a kids water bottle giveaway and bark in the park.

There are several farmers markets happening this weekend, such as Eastchase, Prattville, Enterprise and more. The Gospel Youth Back to School Explosion is happening on Friday and Citizens that Care Back to School celebration is happening on Sunday.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, August 5

Saturday, August 6

Sunday, August 7

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.