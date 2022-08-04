Swing into the weekend with baseball, a musical and more
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the first weekend in August. If you are looking for a few things to do before school officially starts, we have got you covered.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents American Mariachi. What is being called a hilarious and big-hearted musical is on the festival stage. The musical is based on family, traditions, progress and freedom. It is recommended for ages 12 and up. American Mariachi runs until August 21st.
The boys are back in town! The Montgomery Biscuits are taking on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Riverwalk Stadium. This is “Alabama Weekend.” Friday will be Outdoors Night presented by Outdoor Alabama. Saturday is College Football Night and do not forget the MAX fireworks show after the game. The series will end on Sunday with a kids water bottle giveaway and bark in the park.
There are several farmers markets happening this weekend, such as Eastchase, Prattville, Enterprise and more. The Gospel Youth Back to School Explosion is happening on Friday and Citizens that Care Back to School celebration is happening on Sunday.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, August 5
- Auburn-Back to School Bash
- Drive-in Movie: “Ring the Bell”
- “In the Round” Songwriters Series
- Biscuits vs Blue Wahoos- Outdoors Night
- “Hands on a Hardbody” Auburn Area Community Theatre
- ASF’s American Mariachi
- Wiregrass Farmers Market
- Harriott II Dinner Cruise
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Capri Theatre
Saturday, August 6
- Eastchase Farmers Market
- Prattville Farmers Market
- Montgomery Curb Market
- Enterprise Farmers Market
- Pike County Farmers Market
- City Market
- Yoga on the Green
- Back 2 School Health Fair
- Give Back with a Backpack & Prayer
- Back to School Supply Giveaway
- Bluegrass Jam & Sit & Sew
- Auburn-Back to School Bash
- Millbrook- Back to School Bash
- Prattville- Back to School Bash
- Dothan- Back to School Bash
- Boards & Bubbles
- Kids Fest 2022
- Black on Black Poetry Show
- Silent Scream Stage Play
- Biscuits vs Blue Wahoos- MAX Fireworks
- “Hands on a Hardbody” Auburn Area Community Theatre
- ASF’s American Mariachi
- Harriott II Getaway Cruise
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Capri Theatre
Sunday, August 7
- Sunday Blues Cruise
- Drag Me to Brunch
- Auburn-Back to School Bash
- Biscuits vs Blue Wahoos- Bark in the Park
- “Hands on a Hardbody” Auburn Area Community Theatre
- ASF’s American Mariachi
- Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Capri Theatre
