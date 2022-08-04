Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Swing into the weekend with baseball, a musical and more

The Rundown
The Rundown
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the first weekend in August. If you are looking for a few things to do before school officially starts, we have got you covered.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents American Mariachi. What is being called a hilarious and big-hearted musical is on the festival stage. The musical is based on family, traditions, progress and freedom. It is recommended for ages 12 and up. American Mariachi runs until August 21st.

The boys are back in town! The Montgomery Biscuits are taking on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Riverwalk Stadium. This is “Alabama Weekend.” Friday will be Outdoors Night presented by Outdoor Alabama. Saturday is College Football Night and do not forget the MAX fireworks show after the game. The series will end on Sunday with a kids water bottle giveaway and bark in the park.

There are several farmers markets happening this weekend, such as Eastchase, Prattville, Enterprise and more. The Gospel Youth Back to School Explosion is happening on Friday and Citizens that Care Back to School celebration is happening on Sunday.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, August 5

Saturday, August 6

Sunday, August 7

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

Latest News

Friday's in the Kitchen: Buttermilk, Jello, Pie and Cornbread.
Fridays in the Kitchen: Buttermilk, Jello, Pie, Cornbread
The Rundown: Back-to-School edition
The Rundown: Back-to-School edition
It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom so we have some events to help you to...
Several back to school events happening this weekend
Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses...
Best minigolf in every state