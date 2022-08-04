Advertise
Troy hospital opens new outpatient opioid recovery center

The outpatient center will serve Troy and the neighboring areas by administering suboxone.
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama medical center opened an outpatient facility to give suboxone treatments to those battling opioid addiction.

Troy Regional Medical Center’s outpatient center, called New Passage Substance Recovery, will serve Troy and the neighboring areas by administering suboxone.

Rick Smith, CEO of the medical center says there is a need for addiction treatment.

“There’s not anything around for five counties surrounding us,” said Smith.

The recovery center will take 150 patients at a time and the director of the facility.

Rita Boothe, a registered nurse, says seeing established faces will make patients feel more comfortable.

“To have them come back or to call and say how great they are doing, that they got their job back, their family back, their children back, is wonderful,” Said Boothe.

Suboxone is a medication that suppresses cravings and helps manage withdrawal. This helps individuals stop using opioids.

The length of treatment varies among each patient and the physicians’ practice.

Troy Regional Medical Center also has a inpatient detox center that opened in 2014.

