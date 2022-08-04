Advertise
Unmarked MPD vehicle rammed during pursuit, police say

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say one of their vehicles was struck by a suspect who was fleeing officers Wednesday evening.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Rice Street and May Street at about 6 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit.

Coleman said the driver rammed an unmarked vehicle during the chase.

The pursuit ended in the 2900 block of Day Street. There were no injuries.

A suspect was arrested. Coleman did not release the person’s name but said the pending charges include narcotics, firearms and eluding violations.

