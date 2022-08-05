Advertise
3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager.

Friday afternoon, police charged three juveniles with obstructing government operations. Their arrests come just days after police charged a 14-year-old girl with manslaughter in relation to the incident.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 600 block of Tartan Pines around 10:30 a.m., according to the Enterprise Police Department. There, authorities found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

