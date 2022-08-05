Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Department of Labor still investigating unemployment fraud

ADOL investigating 340,000 unemployment claims for potential fraud
ADOL investigating 340,000 unemployment claims for potential fraud
By D'Quan Lee
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did millions in federal COVID pandemic relief money end up in the wrong hands? At the height of the pandemic the unemployment rate in the state was 13.7 percent.

With that many people out of work and federal relief available, it was an ideal time for scammers to do their dirt.

The Department of Labor is still actively investigating thousands of potential fraud cases and will hand those cases over to law enforcement to prosecute.

Department of Labor spokesperson Tara Hutchinson says at the beginning of the year, the agency was sifting through 300-thousand potential unemployment fraud claims that were pandemic related.

“There was unemployment fraud before the pandemic but certainly not at this level,” said Hutchinson.

She says they were looking for instances of people who were in fact working but still filing for unemployment nonetheless. Or filing unemployment under fraudulent identities.

The agency was able to catch 100-thousand of those claims but it still has more to go through.

We’re still asking for how many people have been turned over to authorities.

“We all believe that that’s attributable to the fact that there was so much more money available through those pandemic programs instead of the normal $275 per week. And in Alabama you could get up to $875 per week, so that amount of money that was available went up which of course going to increase the amount of fraud you have as well.”

Now, two and a half years later, the Department of Labor is better equipped to detect potential cases of fraud.

Different verification methods, tighter security checks, cross checks.

Those are just a few examples of how they’re trying to catch criminals.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
After a 5-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their two-year-old...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

Latest News

Coley McCraney arrives at court. Ozark, AL on April 3, 2019. (Source: WTVY)
Explosive: Woman who implicated officer in Dothan teens murder recants
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
Back2School Health Fair happening this weekend
Back2School Health Fair happening this weekend
Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of...
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County....
Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer