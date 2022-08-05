Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer.

To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, we should be working to get back to that school-appropriate sleep schedule about two weeks before school starts. The foundation also says it’s important to maintain that sleep schedule, don’t use the weekend to “catch up on sleep.” It’s also important to establish a bedtime routine to allow your child to unwind.

The Back2School Health Fair will include health resources, fun, and food for the entire family. Parents can learn more about new providers with The Jackson Clinic, receive free health screenings, and have access to a variety of free health resources, such as:

MGM Runs Family Fun Run & Toddler Dash

Brain Pump Demonstration

Nutrition education & meal planning demonstration

Family exercise & yoga demonstrations

Info from The Jackson Clinic Pediatricians

Free pediatric ear exams

Free scoliosis screening & education from Rehab Associates

Free SEMG muscle scans from Zink Chiropractic

Respiratory & asthma education

Diabetes education

Bounce house obstacle course

Funky Forte food truck

Mountain High Outfitters

Onsite physician referrals

To register for the Family Fun Run or to learn more, visit jackson.org/backtoschool.

