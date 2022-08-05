Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Birmingham Zoo welcomes two baby flamingos

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo has two new additions! Baron and Pinecone, American Flamingo chicks, hatched this summer.

It’s the first time the flamingos at the zoo have nested and hatched fertilized eggs.

Once flamingos find a mate, they will build a volcano-shaped mud cone as a nest. Flamingo pairs are monogamous; both parents help build the nest, where they lay a single egg that they then take turns incubating for about 28 days.

Baron, who was hatched on June 29, 2022 with fluffy down feathers, is named for the Birmingham Barons who provided the red clay used in their habit.

The next week, another new chick named Pinecone hatched to a separate set of parents. The flamingo chicks will spend the next several months bonding with parents, learning to feed themselves, and growing more independent.

This year’s successful nesting season may be due in part to the donated clay for their habitat. In 2020, the Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, donated infield clay from Regions Field for the Zoo’s newly renovated flamingo habitat. “It’s the mixture of sand with the clay that makes it a perfect consistency for flamingos to build their tall, mound-shaped nests,” according to Tiffani Thompson, the Zoo’s Assistant Curator of Birds. “We were delighted when they began breeding and nesting in the early spring.”

“Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Region’s Field this year, and knowing that we have contributed to the growth of the Zoo’s animal family and conservation efforts, even in the smallest way, is such an honor,” says Jonathan Nelson, Birmingham Baron’s President, and General Manager. “And to have such a fantastic outcome in the successful nesting and two new flamingo hatchlings is the best anniversary present we could hope to receive.”

“We are proud of the long-standing community partnership the Zoo shares with the Birmingham Barons,” says Chris Pfefferkorn, President, and CEO of the Birmingham Zoo. “More than providing the nesting clay, the Barons continually support the conservation of wildlife and wild places by helping the Zoo to fulfill our mission – this strong relationship continues to grow in amazing ways.”

Baron and Pinecone will go through several stages as they grow into adults with long, stilt-like legs and full pink plumage. Having hatched with white down, baby flamingos will turn grey in a few months before turning pink within the first one to two years of life.

Visitors are invited to see Baron and Pinecone now at the Zoo’s flamingo lagoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
After a 5-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their two-year-old...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

Latest News

Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July
Julian May was found murdered on November 26, 1960.
Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man
Case dismissed for 1 of the men arrested after missing woman’s body found
File image
3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case