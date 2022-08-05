Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Case dismissed for 1 of the men arrested after missing woman’s body found

(Gray Television)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records reveal the case against one of the suspects in a death investigation has been dropped.

Edward Norman and James Michael Barrett were both facing charges of abuse of a corpse after authorities found the body of Britta Lashley last month. A new court filing shows District Judge Joy Pace Booth dismissed the case against Norman Thursday. The dismissal includes “leave to reinstate.”

Barrett’s case has been bound over to a grand jury.

Lashley’s mother reported her missing in June, saying she actually had not been seen since February 2021. Lashley’s “mummified” remains were found in a storage unit in Prattville on July 12.

Investigators believe Norman rented a U-Haul and helped Barrett move her body from a Montgomery hotel to the storage unit.

The deposition alleges Barrett, who was an acquaintance of Lashley’s, spoke with her mother a few weeks prior to the missing report filing but did not tell her Lashley was dead.

While the cause of death is not clear, Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said there is no evidence of foul play.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
After a 5-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their two-year-old...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

Latest News

Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July
Julian May was found murdered on November 26, 1960.
Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man
Birmingham Zoo welcomes 2 new baby flamingos
Birmingham Zoo welcomes two baby flamingos
File image
3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case