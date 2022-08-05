Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses with information on a cold case that dates back to 1960.

On Saturday, November 26, 1960, the body of Julian May was discovered in a wooded area off of Debby Street in Columbus. An autopsy confirmed that May had been murdered.

At the time, May was a resident of Opelika where he was an ordained minister.

Officials say it has been recently discovered that May visited a residence on Frederick Road in Opelika the night of November 25, 1960.

The residence May visited in 1960 - where Johnny Garner also was. It is a lake house off of Frederick Road in Opelika circa 1960. (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

Also, at this residence was 18-year-old (or could’ve been 19) Johnny Garner. Garner was last known to be a resident of Columbus in the 1970s.

Johnny May's last known residence in Columbus was in the 1970s. (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

Garner is not considered a suspect in this case, however, investigators say they want to speak to him about May’s activities on November 25, 1960.

Anyone having information about the murder of May or information about Garner is encouraged to contact Detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or email at stuartcarter@columbusga.org. You can anonymously provide information on any crime by calling 706-653-3188.

