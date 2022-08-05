Advertise
Coosada police hold active shooter training for local teachers

Coosada police partner with teachers for active shooter training ahead of the school year.
Coosada police partner with teachers for active shooter training ahead of the school year.(WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Teachers in Coosada are preparing for the possibility of an active shooter on campus.

The Coosada Police Department partnered with Airport Intermediate School for training on Friday ahead of the start to the school year on Monday.

Police Chief Leon Smith says an active shooter situation can happen at any time, and after recent events across the United States you can never be too prepared.

“Active shooter training has always been the curriculum for law enforcement, but as you see everything that’s going on, you see that you’re getting more of these schools involved and they’re reaching out to law enforcement to get this training,” Smith said. “Simply because they want to feel safe at the school and they want these kids to be safe while they’re attending school.”

There were about 46 teachers taking part in the training. There is a high level of secrecy behind safety plans, but Smith said educators were taught how to prepare and respond if the unthinkable were to happen.

Smith said they talked about the effectiveness of executing safety plans in a timely manner and the important role teachers play in relaying emergency information to law enforcement.

“We can’t really rely on the kids, especially at a school at this level, an intermediate school, to relay messages to law enforcement,” Smith said. “So it’s very important for the teachers and staff to learn how important their role is to actually get information out when they can and also put the kids in the best position to be in for their safety.”

