First Alert: Weekend rain chance increases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first Friday of August is off to a warm and muggy start - no surprises there, warm and muggy are a near-certainty in Alabama on an August morning. Temperatures will warm quickly through the day, by afternoon most of us will be in the mid 90s with a few upper 90s in the normally hotter locales.

The rain chance is a bit lower today due to a slightly drier airmass in place over the state. The coverage of afternoon and evening pop-up storms will be around 20% across the southern half of the state.

Moisture levels increase across the state tomorrow and Sunday, that will mean more scattered rain and thunderstorms. It won’t rain on everyone, but most of us will have at least a quick shower or storm over the weekend. Any outdoor plans you have in place should have a rain backup option attached to them, plus you can use our free WSFA First Alert Weather app to help inform your decisions! The coverage of rain goes up to around 40% on Saturday, with the highest chance coming in the afternoon and early evening.

Next week will offer a more typical coverage of heat, humidity and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will stay close to normal for mid-Summer - expect 90-94 degrees most afternoons, unless an afternoon shower or thunderstorm offers a temporary cooldown. The coverage of those afternoon storms will likely remain around 40% for most of next week.

