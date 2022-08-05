Food for Thought 8/4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Chicken Salad Chick (7924 Vaughn Rd.): 99

The Crossings at Eastchase (2551 Eastchase Ln.): 99

Chipotle Mexican Grill (2560 Berryhill Rd.): 99

Dreamland (7900 Vaughn Rd.): 98

Popeye’s (9036 Eastchase Parkway): 98

Bottle Paradise (8743 Eastchase Parkway): 98

Taste (5251 Hampstead High St.): 98

China Pavilion (4756 Mobile Highway): 98

Low scores

El Jalisco (5471 Atlanta Highway): 79

Priority items: Roaches/flies in establishment, food in cooler at improper temperature, salsa past its use-by date

Chin Chin Restaurant (3449 Malcolm Dr.): 85

Priority items: Dented cans stored with non-dented cans, cooked food in cooler not properly dated

