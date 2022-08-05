Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in...
FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in Mount Holly, N.J., May 28, 2019. D'Amico, of New Jersey, who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison.

A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday.

D’Amico admitted concocting the feel-good tale in 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving $20 to help Katelyn McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme.

McClure and Bobbitt also have pleaded guilty. D’Amico also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges, and his sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
After a 5-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their two-year-old...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
if your child has been staying up late looking at screens and sleeping in, experts say now is...
Doctor advises on establishing back-to-school routines
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT STATE - This photo provided by the Washington State Department of...
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
2 dead after lightning strikes 4 people in Washington DC
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.