Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness.

MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

River Region Connects serves as a one-day, one-stop shop of services for people experiencing homelessness.

“There are literally hundreds of people who are homeless, either on the streets or in shelters, or in places not meant for human habitation right here in our community,” said Lydia Pickett, executive director of the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.

Close to 50 local agencies were on hand to assist individuals and families with shelter, employment, education, health care, legal assistance and other services. Some of the services included SNAP enrollment, COVID-19 vaccines, free phones, legal assistance, haircuts, housing assistance, and more.

“Just to have a job really empowers an individual to have that self respect, self dignity, self pride,” said Darrell Cates, case manager and employment specialist at nonprofit Aletheia House.

21-year-old Carlesia Anthony says she has been homeless for two year.

“It’s not easy. It’s hard. You have to struggle everyday,” she said.

Having the opportunity to connect to on-site services and not just information has given her and others hope they need.

“It can help you move forward,” Anthony said. “It can help you put some money in your pocket and help you put yourself in a home.”

“From the time that I walked into this door, you know, I haven’t spelled anything but love,” said another participant.

If you were unable to make it out to the event and are in need of services, you can call 211.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed this week addressed homelessness in the capital city; he wants your feedback about possible solutions.

To learn more about Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless

