Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have named a person of interest in a late March Montgomery shooting that later became a homicide. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help finding the man.

Montgomery police have released a photo of Curtis King, 57, whom they now say is a “subject of extreme interest” in the murder investigation of Enrico Coleman.

Coleman, 57, of Montgomery, was found shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West around 9:40 p.m. on March 28. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The victim later died on April 8, with an autopsy confirming his death stemmed from injuries suffered in the shooting.

While King is not currently considered a suspect, investigators are urging him to contact the Montgomery Police Department, saying it is crucial the speak with him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on King’s location is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867). Tips can also be made anonymously through the P3-tips app.

