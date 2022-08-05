Advertise
Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after a Friday afternoon police chase ended with three people injured in separate crashes, according to Prattville police.

Collin Dean, 21, of Prattville, has been charged in connection to the chase and subsequent wrecks, according to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.

One of the hit-and-run collisions happened in Prattville while the other was in Millbrook. Three people suffered minor injuries, as a result, the chief said.

Dean was wanted in several felony cases, according to the chief. Officers spotted his pickup truck in a store parking lot around 4 p.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Rocky Mount Road. Authorities said Dean, who was considered armed and dangerous, refused to stop, and led police on a pursuit through Highway 14 east into Millbrook.

Officers continued to pursue Dean on Deatsville Highway where they say the vehicle he was driving ran over spike strips and wrecked around County Roads 40 and 85 in Autauga County.

After the crash, police found at least one gun inside the suspect’s vehicle. Additionally, police said a 20-year-old female passenger in Dean’s vehicle, who has not been identified, is being investigated for her involvement.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Millbrook Police Department and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase. ALEA is also investigating the crashes caused during the pursuit.

Dean was arrested on a first-degree theft charge with a bond of $30,000. More charges are expected.

