Rising Rogers: Baking boys from Deatsville

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have kids, I’m sure you’ve heard the wild ideas they have to start up their own business and make some money. Some are just good stories, others turn out to be the real deal.

“We got started as a summer experiment,” said Erin Rogers, mother of three boys.

Their church started a family market and all three boys wanted to make some money. They sold homemade bread, lemonade, and flowers. After awhile the moved from bread to pound cake, and it took off.

“Our business is called Rising Rogers,” said 14-year old Rutledge Rogers.

The business is run by the boys, Rutledge, and his 11-year old brother Gaines, and the youngest 8-year old Pearson. Along with their now famous pound cake they also make lemonade and Wetumpka tea. Business is booming.

The Rogers boys in Deatsville are really cookin' these days. They started Rogers Rising making pound cakes and they're selling fast. (WSFA)

“I’ve learned a lot of good people skills,” said Gaines Rogers.

“It’s very fun,” said Pearson Rogers. “When I do my part, it feels like I’m doing very good stuff.”

As you can imagine three brothers working together can have its ups and downs.

“We’re very proud of them,” said mom Erin. “It is challenging at times because they have very different personalities.”

Turns out the youngest, Pearson, may be looking for work.

“I fired him because he doesn’t do anything,” said Gaines.

“I kept running off and doing crazy stuff, when I was supposed to be working,” said Pearson.

Maybe they’ll give Pearson another chance. Gotta love a little sibling rivalry. They do work well together. The combination of a family recipe and hard work has people all over wanting a taste.

“We have shipped them to New York City, Mobile, Alabama,” said Erin.

“I love having repeat and loyal customers who keep coming back over and over and over again,” said Rutledge.

The Rogers boys in Deatsville are really cookin' these days. They started Rogers Rising making pound cakes and they're selling fast. (WSFA)

It’s more than just cooking.

“It really has helped the boys develop a variety of social skills,” said Erin.

You can taste Rogers Rising for yourself. They set up at the Wetumpka Community Market in downtown Wetumpka on the first Thursday of the month. You can also place an order on their Facebook page.

The boys plan to use their profits to go on scouting trips and put money back into the business.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.