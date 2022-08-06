Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn University aviation school aims to help fill industry worker shortages

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Airlines continue to have trouble with getting and keeping employees nationwide, forcing cancellations and delays due to shortages.

Auburn University’s school of aviation hopes to remedy the lack of airline workers, as over 600 students are currently enrolled in programs for professional flight and aviation management.

Aviation school instructor and Auburn Regional Airport Director Bill Hutto said the lack of workers on airlines impacts the economy.

“Shortage of workers can be seen in a couple of different ways,” Hutto said, “One is canceled flights, delayed flights, or in the rising cost as well because it creates a supply and demand where you have a shortage of the supply which be in the seats, which then raises the cost.”

Hutto added the aviation program is designed to get students ready so they can fill those spots to address the issue.

“We want to instill in them a passion for what they do,” he said, “The ability to be creative, the ability to think out of the box.”

Auburn University’s school of aviation has partnerships with several airlines, including JetBlue, Delta, United Airlines and Envoy, with “more to come” in the future.

Auburn senior Blake Adkins said seeing the shortage has shaped his perspective on the aviation industry.

“It’s really exciting to see the way that it moves and the way that it really connects the world,” Adkins said, “Not only does it bring people together, but in times of need, especially during the COVID pandemic, seeing necessary items being shipped to the place that need to go.”

Adkin believes the airline worker issues have created an opportunity for him and his peers to go forth and pursue these jobs right out of college.

The program claims over 4,000 alumni.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Caleb Anderson, a suspect in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, homicide, has been arrested outside of...
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Montgomery police have released a photo of Curtis King, 57, whom they now say is a “subject of...
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Auburn University aviation school aims to help fill worker shortages
Auburn University aviation school aims to help fill industry worker shortages
The crash happened on I-65 in Escambia County.
Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama
Collin Dean
Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook
State troopers reminding about back-to-school safety tips
State troopers reminding about back-to-school safety tips