Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalism, burglary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after the business was vandalized and burglarized Thursday.

Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The criminal then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.

Walters said the thief stole a couple hundred dollars from their register, but caused even more money in damages. He said there were about nine holes made in the ceiling and the walls.

I spoke with the owner of Bibb Street Pizza Company today who tells me they were robbed and vandalized Thursday.



MPD says they do not have a suspect in custody and this is an ongoing investigation.



Details at 6 and 10 on @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/d17XIVvjKg — Ashley Bowerman (@AshleyWSFA) August 6, 2022

Montgomery police said they arrived to the scene at about 10:30 Thursday morning. MPD reports they do not have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing. The business does have several security cameras inside, which should help in the investigation.

Walters said he is just glad no one was hurt.

“Obviously, money was taken, but I don’t feel we were robbed, we were more vandalized,” he said. “Obviously there is the cash they got, but that’s not anybody being held up, nobody was hurt, nobody was witness to it. So, that’s where I think we were really lucky, just as a business.”

With the help of a contractor, Walters said they were able get the holes in the roof and walls patched up in time to be open for dinner the same day the incident took place. Bibb Street continues to be open for business. They warn other business owners in the area to be on the lookout for the person responsible.

“This is just something that happened. It isn’t really even a set back. We are here, our doors are open,” Walters said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.