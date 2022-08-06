Advertise
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery

Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery.
Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery.(WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday.

Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walter said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walter recalled.

Walter said the thief stole a couple hundred dollars from their register, but caused even more money in damages. He said there were about nine holes made in the ceiling and the walls.

Montgomery police said they arrived to the scene at about 10:30 Thursday morning. MPD reports they do not have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing. The business does have several security cameras inside, which should help in the investigation.

Walter said he is just glad no one was hurt.

“Obviously, money was taken, but I don’t feel we were robbed, we were more vandalized,” he said. “Obviously there is the cash they got, but that’s not anybody being held up, nobody was hurt, nobody was witness to it. So, that’s where I think we were really lucky, just as a business.”

With the help of a contractor, Walter said they were able get the holes in the roof and walls patched up in time to be open for dinner the same day the incident took place. Bibb Street continues to be open for business. They warn other business owners in the area to be on the lookout for the person responsible.

“This is just something that happened. It isn’t really even a set back. We are here, our doors are open,” Walter said.

