First Alert: Tracking scattered rain and storms this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a hot and humid Saturday across Central and South Alabama. Temperatures have soared into the 90s with heat index values for many locations reaching near or above 100 degrees. Showers and storms have remained widely scattered across the area.

We will keep with the heat, humidity, showers and storms into the evening and lingering through tonight. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s with light to calm winds. Patchy, dense fog will also be possible through the morning hours on Sunday.

Sunday will be another warm day. Highs are forecasted to top out in the 90s with the humid factor remaining in place. Showers and storms will be widely scattered, all thanks to the heat and humidity. A few storms could pack a punch, with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s with a leftover shower or storm possible.

The weather pattern remains active for the work and school week ahead. While rain chances remain in the forecast each day, it will not be a total washout across Central and South Alabama.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we are forecasting afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the muggy factor remaining high. Scattered to isolated rain and and storm chances are in the forecast to start the week. Overnight lows during this period of time will hover in the 70s.

Temperatures continue to trend down as we move towards Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Showers and storm chances remain in the forecast each afternoon. Overnight lows will again hover in the 70s.

As we approach late week into the start of next weekend, forecast models are hinting at a cold front dropping south of the region. If that front moves through the area, we could see lowering humidity values and rain chances. It will be something we track closely over the next week.

Topical Update: The tropics are quiet no more. The National Hurricane Center is watching for potential tropical development off the coast of Africa in the next 5 days. While the area has a 20% or low chance for development, it is something worth watching as we approach the average peak of Hurricane Season, which is September 10th.

