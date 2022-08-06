Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is behind bars after authorities say he fatally stabbed his wife and raped a teen in Selma.

Larry Donnell McWilliams Jr., 42, was arrested and faces charges of domestic violence murder, first-degree rape and attempted murder. He was developed as suspect after detectives interviewed witnesses.

According to the district attorney, 44-year-old Shawnta Moultry died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities said a 15-year-old girl, who was also at the home, was stabbed several times and raped. Her condition is unknown.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue, according to officials.

McWilliams is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1.6 million bond.

