Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Montgomery.

Authorities responded to the two-vehicle wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Captain Saba Coleman.

Coleman said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

No further details about the crash were released.

